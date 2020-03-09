Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s Untitled Film’s Shooting Schedule in Mumbai Completed, Fans Can’t Wait to Watch This Reel Couple!

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whenever an announcement about new onscreen jodi is made, especially when two hot favourites come together, fans just cannot wait to watch them on the big screen. Something similar is happening in the case of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. And here, these two are not only being paired together for the first time, but both of them are making their debut in Hindi and South cinema, respectively. Ever since the announcement of this Puri Jagannadh directorial has been made, netizens eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of Vijay and Ananya. Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Leaked Pics from Puri Jagannadh’s Film Shoot Will Remind You of Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji from Ghulam.

In the last few days, we did see few pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday doing rounds on the internet. It was from their shooting schedule that happened in Mumbai. In one of the pictures we saw Vijay riding a bike and Ananya sitting on the bike’s fuel tank. And there were some pics when this reel couple were spotted at the Versova Jetty. Well, the team has completed the first 40-day scheduled of this untitled project in Mumbai. And meanwhile, the makers have shared a pic of Vijay and Ananya, and after seeing it, fans just cannot wait to watch them together on the big screen. Vijay Deverakonda Gives Ananya Panday a Cute Hug As the Duo Get Snapped at Versova Jetty Post Shoot (View Pics).

#VijayDeverakonda and #AnanyaPanday... First 40-day shooting schedule of the film - not titled yet - completed in #Mumbai... Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Will release in #Hindi and all South Indian languages. pic.twitter.com/WGFgL3XUmB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Mar 8, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT

This untitled project will be released in Hindi and other south languages as well. This Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer is rumoured to be titled as Fighter, however, there has been no official update on it yet. This film is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.