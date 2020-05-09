Karan Johar Wishes ‘Dear Comrade’ Vijay Deverakonda On His Birthday! (View Pic)

Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade had opened to positive response from critics and fans. But even before the film had hit the theatres, Karan Johar had announced that he would produce the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade under his home banner, Dharma Productions. About the film he had mentioned in his post, “Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade! What a powerful and intense love story!!” Today, Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his birthday and KJo took to social media to wish the former on this special occasion. Karan Johar to Remake Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover in Hindi?

Karan Johar has shared a picture on his Instagram Story to wish Vijay Deverakonda. And after seeing this pic, fans are wondering if KJo plans to surprise the audience with some announcement on Dear Comrade Hindi remake. After announcing about the Hindi remake, the makers haven’t shared any details on the cast or anything else. There have been numerous speculations about the cast for the Hindi remake, however, the makers never shared any official update. Karan Johar Announces a Remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade Even before the Movie Has Released.

KJo Wishes VD

Karan Johar with Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

About Dear Comrade, Karan Johar had also mentioned in his post, “Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma”. At that point of time many even assumed that Vijay Deverakonda would be making his Bollywood debut with Dear Comrade Hindi remake. But it is with Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter that VD is entering Hindi Cinema. This project is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.