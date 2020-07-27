Kollywood actress Vijayalakshmi has been hospitalised following her suicide attempt. She posted a video on Facebook alleging harassment and bullying by followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panangattu Padai’s Hari Nadar. "This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently," she said in her earlier video. Kasturi Shankar Meets Vijayalakshmi In The Hospital After She Attempts Suicide, Claims 'A Lot Of Details Didn't Fit'.

While her sister immediately rushed to her residence and got her admitted to the hospital, this isn't the first time when the actress took such a drastic step. As per a few reports, the Friends actress made headlines for a similar reason in 2006 when she attempted suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills. She had then alleged harassment by an assistant director. It was a tough year for the actress especially after her father's death and later the harassment incident. Fortunately, she survived and recovered soon after.

Speaking about Seeman's harassment, Vijayalakshmi's sister, Usha in her media interaction said, "She (Vijayalakshmi) was in a relationship with Seeman for two years. Seeman said he will marry Vijayalaksmi, but after he launched his political party, everything changed. Seeman and his partymen had been harassing her for the past couple of years. We have no enmity with Hari Nadar. He was provoked by Seeman to defame us. A couple of days ago, he posted a video where he said he will cut the tongue of my sister if she continues to talk against Seeman." Tamil Actress Vijayalakshmi Hospitalised After She Attempts Suicide, Posts Video on Social Media.

While revealing details of how Seeman ruined her sister's movie career, Usha said, "Seeman’s influence prevented Vijayalakshmi from receiving any film opportunities. We moved to Bangalore and even there we were tortured by Seeman. We again came back to Chennai on March 8, 2020, and we lodged a complaint against Seeman. No action has been taken on that till date. We don’t want anything. We just want to live in peace."

Currently, a complaint has been lodged on behalf of Vijayalakshmi against Seeman at the Adyar police station and an update on the same is awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).