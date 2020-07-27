2020 has been quite devastating in terms of people leaving us for heavenly abode. So when we heard about actress Vijayalakshmi's attempted suicide, we were shocked. We were relieved to know that she has been saved and is recovering. Now actress, Kasturi Shankar, took to Twitter to reveal about her meeting with Vijayalakshmi and her family at the hospital. While she spoke about how she couldn't even recognise the veteran actress, she also hinted about anomalies in what they were saying and alleging. Tamil Actress Vijayalakshmi Hospitalised After She Attempts Suicide, Posts Video on Social Media

Before she took the extreme step, Vijayalaksmi shared a video on Facebook, saying, "This is my last video. I have been under extreme stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his party men. I tried my best to survive for my family. I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar in the media. I have consumed BP tablets. In some time my BP will be low and I will be dead." But Kasturi's tweets make you wonder what's the truth here.

Met Vijayalakshmi's family in the hospital, offered them all help. They are just three broken women, cornered , paranoid, tragic. I have worked with Usha, attended her marriage , watched her life unravel. Couldn't even recognise her yesterday. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

First things first: Save lives

A heartfelt thank you to Gayathri Raguramm who had made arrangements for their medical care yesterday. I do not believe there are political motivations behind her timely help. The first step is to save vijayalakshmi's life. We can debate the veracity of her claims later. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

The inconvenient truth

Now for the inconvenient truth- I listened to Usha explain their travails for nearly an hour. Every sentence was about two persons. She made several serious allegations, but unfortunately, could not corroborate them. A lot of details didn't fit. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

Why we wonder...

I hope it will all make better sense when the stress comes down. But whatever I heard yesterday, was a long list of complaints against three persons. When I probed further, I was met with sharp suspicion and hostility. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

Guess once she is hale and hearty, Vijayalakshmi would be able to throw some light on why she took such a drastic step.

