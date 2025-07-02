Chennai, July 2: Director Feroz Mohamed, who is also the husband of well known Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi, has penned an adorable birthday greeting to his wife in which he has said that he had found out that she had a heart to match her beautiful face. Taking to his Instagram page, Feroz posted pictures of himself with his wife and wrote, "The moment I saw you I fell madly in love. I knew nothing about you then, except the fact u were drop dead gorgeous. Once I knew you I found out you have a heart to match that beautiful face. A heart of unconditional love, a heart that forgives, a heart that gives without expecting, a heart that pumps more positivity than blood, a brave heart, a kind heart ,a sweet heart and a heart that can love so much that no matter how hard I try I can match. Happy birthday to the girl who is all heart and no hate. I love you, I live you." ‘I’m Absolutely Shattered and in Disbelief’: Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros Pens Emotional Tribute to Late Ex-Wife Shefali Jariwala (See Post).

Vijayalakshmi, who seemed to be moved by this adorable post, replied to it. She wrote back saying, "Hello my Nilan's daddy… With you only love is possible. Still got a lot left. And it's all yours to come home to. 3000 and growing..." It may be recalled that Vijayalakshmi, who also won the television reality show Survivor, had only recently penned a lengthy post on how the whole universe comes together to help someone who is selfless.

To make her point, she had explained what had transpired during the show 'Survivor' and how she emerged a winner after she chose to put the interests of others over her own. The actress had concluded the post, saying,"...So, once in a while, go selfless. Not because you want to be praised. Not because you expect a reward. But because sometimes, when you give without a net, the universe responds with wings. The reward… Could be one crore. Could be a title. Or maybe ,an unstoppable version of you."

