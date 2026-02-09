National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj has voiced strong support for veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah after a video surfaced showing Shah being persistently questioned and harassed by a reporter at an airport. The confrontation followed Shah's recent claim that he was abruptly disinvited from a Mumbai University event due to his political views. ‘Spirit’: Prakash Raj Dropped From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film Due to Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know.

Raj, known for his outspoken nature, took to social media to criticise the media's conduct, joining a wave of online support for the 75-year-old actor.

Naseeruddin Shah’s Confrontation at the Airport

The controversy escalated when a video went viral showing Naseeruddin Shah, accompanied by his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, being intercepted by a television reporter at the Hyderabad airport. The reporter repeatedly questioned Shah about an opinion piece he had written regarding the Mumbai University incident.

Despite Shah’s polite refusal to comment, stating, "I do not want to talk about this issue, so please do not harass me", the journalist continued to follow him with a microphone. The situation grew tense as Shah eventually lost his cool, asking the reporter, "What kind of people are you? Can't you see that I have just come in from a journey?"

Prakash Raj’s Strong Reaction to Naseeruddin Shah’s Viral Airport Video

Prakash Raj, a frequent critic of media sensationalism and political intolerance, reacted sharply to the footage. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Raj condemned the behaviour of the journalist, characterising the interaction as blatant harassment rather than legitimate reporting. He wrote, "Have some shame @TimesNow/.. this is not confronting but arrogant behaviour while you are engaging with legends who have inspired generations.. Disgusting."

Have some shame . @TimesNow .. this is not confronting but arrogant behaviour while you are engaging with legends who have inspired generations.. Disgusting #justasking https://t.co/rgh3csRmZM — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 6, 2026

Netizens React

Several users took to social media and called for greater respect towards the veteran artiste. Many argued that shoving a microphone in a person's face after they have declined to speak crosses a professional and ethical line. A user wrote, "This is heckling! Show some respect @TimesNow." Another user wrote, "Use of the word 'confrontation' - does the Media dare to do the same with the people in power."

Another comment read, "Respect for veterans like Naseeruddin Shah matters, even in tough questioning. Media has the right to ask, but approach should be dignified."

The Mumbai University Snub

The friction stems from an event titled Jashn-e-Urdu, organised by Mumbai University’s Urdu department, scheduled for February 1. In an opinion piece for The Indian Express, Shah alleged he was informed on the night of January 31 that he was no longer required to attend. Prakash Raj Meets World Renowned Astronaut Sunita Williams at Kerala Literature Festival 2026, Says ‘What Moment To Cherish’ (See Pics).

Shah claimed the university provided no official reason or apology and later falsely informed the audience that he had refused to show up.

