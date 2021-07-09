The Tamil film anthology, Navarasa, is based on the nine rasas or emotions. The nine short films will narrate stories across nine emotions - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. The film series is created by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan under their respective banners Madras Talkies and Qube Cinema Technologies.

Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajessh, Poorna, Riythvika, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu and Sreeram will be seen playing key roles in the film series.

AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran have composed the music for different segments in it.

Check Out The Crazy Teaser Starring Suriya Sivakumar, Vijay Sethupathi And Other Below:

