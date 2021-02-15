After unveiling the teaser of 1962 The War In The Hills on the 72nd Republic Day of India, the makers today (Feb 15) dropped the full-fledged trailer of the series. And as expected, it's packed with action and lots of emotion. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar from February 26, 2021. The premise of the flick is based on the true events that took place between India-China in the year 1962. Abhay Deol (Major Suraj Singh) plays the lead role that of an army officer. 1962 The War In The Hills Teaser: Witness Abhay Deol’s Valour as an Army Officer On Disney+ Hotstar From February 26 (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with the shot of China creating dispute at the Indian border and from there on starts the war. Last year we saw a fight between India and the Chinese in the Galwan Valley across the LAC in Ladakh, and 1962: The War In The Hills, takes you back in time from where it all began. Actor Abhay Deol leads the army and we see his bravery and valour. All in all, quite an impressive trailer. Army Day 2021: Jennifer Winget Announces ‘Code M Season 2’, Salutes the Brave Men Who Fought for Our Country (Watch Video).

Watch The Video:

In a nutshell, the film is a tribute to our Indian army who fought with bravery and courage against 3000 Chinese men in 1962. A must watch if you are into patriotic movies that make you feel proud to be an Indian.

Abhay spoke about the series in an official statement and said, “There is something to be said about stories of such historic importance. To me, it feels like a personal responsibility to deliver the strength of Major Suraj Singh, to showcase his brave exterior as he leads his troop in a battle to the last stand, while also dealing with life as a father and husband.” Stay tuned!

