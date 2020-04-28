Aashka Goradia Opens Up On Her Nude Yoga Pictures, Says 'Trolls Don’t Even Have an Identity of Their Own, Their Opinion Hardly Matters'

Aashka Goradia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble can officially be called the ambassadors for yoga for the tinsel town, for their Instagram account is full of the pair practising the ancient Indian fitness form. In recent interviews, Aashka and Brent who are currently holed up in Goa, thanks to the lockdown, have been promoting how Yoga is the best exercise that an individual can keep doing in the privacy of their homes and how it does not require anything more than a yoga mat. In fact, Aashka also gave the readers a list of yoga asanas that can be done at home without having any expertise. Aashka Goradia and Hubby Brent Goble Ask Everyone to Resort to Yoga While In COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos).

Speaking of yoga and Instagram uploads, Aashka's nude yoga photos on Instagram, followed by friend Abigail Pandey's made quite the noise of social media, with trolls calling out the ladies for indecency and what not... you know how trolls are. Aashka Goradia Posts Another Topless Picture Practicing Nude Yoga and Giving Fitness Goals!

However, in one of her interviews with a leading portal, Aashka went in to tell ETimes, "There is a wonderful yoga artist, who goes by the name @nudeyogagirl. She performs this art through her own way. I loved it. We spoke on Instagram and she asked me how nudity in all forms is looked down on in India in today’s time. We had an amazing conversation. We are the same nation which had Khajuraho and Kama Sutra. We had beautiful depictions through painters and sculptors."

Talking about how liberating the yoga form feels, Aashka recalled how her Nach Baliye bestie Abigail Pandey also borrowed a page from her. "When we exchanged these pictures and our good friend Abigail also joined, we felt liberated. It was a moment of experience. We no longer felt ‘oh my God, what is everybody going to think.’ That’s one point where you no longer think about trolls or people. We got a lot of support. We had a lot of men and women, who wrote good things about us," revealed Aashka. Abigail Pande Performs Nude Yoga, Thanks Aashka Goradia For Inspiring Her!.

"We posted pictures for each other. And if you read the captions – we wanted to say that it is all in the mind. Regarding trolls, they will write what they want to write. They don’t even have an identity of their own. So it hardly matters," well said Aashka.