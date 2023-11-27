TV actress Aashka Goradia celebrates her 38th birthday on November 27, 2023. You might remember the gorgeous Avantika, the Ichchadhari Madhumakhi from Naagin 2, Bigg Boss 6 contestant, who slayed it on Nach Baliye 8 and has appeared in a number of Television shows. Oh, and did we mention she's officially a mom now? Yep, she and her handsome hubby, Brent Goble, welcomed their little bundle of joy last month. Double the celebrations, right? Aashka Goradia and Husband Brent Goble Welcome Their First Child Together and It’s a Baby Boy! (View Pic).

In 2017, Aashka and Brent threw not one, but two wedding ceremonies. The duo had a Christian wedding on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3. The fairytale romance unfolded in Ahmedabad, Aashka's hometown.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's Hindu Marriage (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fast forward to now, and Aashka's Instagram is basically a treasure trove of heart-melting moments with Brent. So, let's take a joyride through some of their cutest, aww-dorable escapades:

1. The Pregnancy Photoshoot

Last month, the power couple blessed our feeds with snaps from their maternity photoshoot, and can we just say, it was next-level adorable? Aashka, with her baby bump stealing the show, and Brent, rocking those white bottoms like a boss, posed near a Banyan tree and at the Goa beach.

2. Love + Yoga = Awesomeness!

Fitness freaks alert! Aashka and Brent aren't just about mushy moments; they're also the ultimate yoga buddies. Check out Aashka's Insta for some serious couple goals – yoga edition. “The caption? Flashback and Present, with extra kilos but the same strength. Future? A little one joining the yoga party. Cute alert: Daddy B carrying the fitness legacy!”

3. Mushy Photos? Oh, Yes!

The couple has also shared some serious heart-fluttering action. From liplocks to cool selfies, Aashka has the Insta game on. A recent short-hair selfie of the duo is giving us all the feels. Seriously, just looking at them makes us go 'wow.'

4. Did He? Or Did He Not?

Aashka, being the social media queen she is, once left us hanging. She shared a sweet kiss moment with Brent and let the fans play detective – did Brent kiss back or not? The comments section turned into a love fest, obviously.

5. Vacationing Together: Paradise Found!

Let's wrap it up with some serious wanderlust vibes. Aashka and Brent have jet-setted to the most dreamy destinations, and we're here for it. The romantic poses, the 'we're so in love' vibes – it's like a rom-com playing out on Instagram.

As Aashka blows out the candles on her 38th cake, we're sending all the love, good vibes, and a truckload of memories her way. Happy birthday, Aashka Goradia! May the adventures with Brent and baby Williams keep getting more Insta-worthy by the day.

