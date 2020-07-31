It's been quite long since the coronavirus has been creating chaos all over the world and in a way affecting business as well as the global economy at large. Having said that, amid the crisis, the new normal is the digital world. Many films are making their way to the OTT platform and ditching the theatrical release. Talking on the same lines, after Class of 83 on Netflix, Bollywood actor, Bobby Deol will be seen in a series titled as Aashram on MX Player. This one is helmed by the terrific filmmaker, Prakash Jha. Bobby Deol's Fanbase is Called 'Boobians' and Twitterati is Having a Hearty Laugh Over it.

Taran Adarsh took to the micro-blogging site and announced the above news. Not just this, as he also shared a little glimpse from the Aashram. In the clip, Bobby can be seen as a saint mediating wherein the background music is quite hard-hitting. Indeed, going by the teaser, this one looks promising and how. We bet, the digital route will also be very new for Deol. Class Of 83 On Netflix: Meet Bobby Deol's Cop Dean Vijay Singh in Shah Rukh Khan's Production (View Pics) Check Out Aashram's Glimpse Featuring Bobby Deol Below: IT'S OFFICIAL... #BobbyDeol makes his digital debut... First glimpse of #Aashram... The series is directed by Prakash Jha... Streams from 28 Aug 2020 on #MXPlayer. pic.twitter.com/l8wOiNCcEk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2020 A closer look at the video and it reminds us of Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games. Coming from Jha, this web show will surely be a treat for fans. As we all know that Prakash Jha in past has given us gems like Gangaajal, Satyagraha, Rajneeti and more. We cannot wait to watch Deol on the OTT platform. Stay tuned!

