Netflix India just dropped an amazing announcement as 17 originals featuring some of the biggest stars of Bollywood are all set to release on the platform. From Anurag Basu's anthology Ludo to Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, several biggies are all set to premiere on the streaming platform. Shah Rukh Khan also has one big project releasing on the streaming platform and it is his production, Class Of 83 starring Bobby Deol. The Red Chillies Entertainment handle took to Instagram to share new stills from their first Netflix film as they introduced us to Deol's character. #ComeOnNetflix: Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Drop Major Hints About their Upcoming Releases on OTT Platform.

Sharing snaps of Bobby Deol, the production house introduced Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh, an upright exiled policeman sets out to correct the system that wronged him. The actor is seen giving a full-on righteous cop vibe in one of the stills as he is dressed in a crisp uniform. Another still shows him dressed in a formal look in what looks like a classroom. This film is surely going to be interesting and we can't wait to watch it soon right from our homes. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Release Date For Netflix: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer to Premiere on August 12.

Check Out Bobby Deol in Class Of 83:

Meet Bobby Deol's Character in Class Of 83:

The film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Amrita Puri and others in supporting roles. The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal. Premiere date of Class of 83 is yet to be announced.

