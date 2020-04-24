Bobby Deol's Fanbase is Called 'Boobians' and Twitterati is Having a Hearty Laugh Over it
Bobby Deol fanbase is called Boobian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yup, Bobby Deol's fanbase is called 'Boobians' and no, we aren't kidding. While Shah Rukh Khan fans take immense pride in calling themselves SRKians, we wonder if the choice of word by Bobby admirers was intentional or coincidental. Why would you call yourself a 'Boobian' when you have the liberty to pick something like Bobbians or even Bobbins! The Race 3 actor is currently trending on twitter for his weird or should we say kinky fan base and Twitterverse is busy trying to make some sense out of it. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Class of 83, Bobby Deol to Star in Prakash Jha’s Web-Series.

Imagine going on a twitter trend that reads 'Boobians'! While you go in with a naughty expectation, it certainly doesn't live up the hype. It's only when you check different tweets by the actor's admirers that you realise 'Boobians' is, in fact, a fan base dedicated to Bobby Deol and there's nothing scandalous about it whatsoever. Check out some of the tweets by both the sections - the Boobians v/s everyone else. This Video of Salman Khan Dancing to Gud Naal Ishq Mitha with Bobby Deol is Going Viral.

Were you amongst the ones who got disappointed after learning the real meaning of this trend? Or are you one of the Boobians present on the Twitter currently? Do send in your reactions by tweeting us @latestLY. We're waiting.