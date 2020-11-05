All Indians have tripped over the clips from the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Yashraj Mukhate became an internet sensation after making a song mix of the 'rasode me kaun tha?' clip. But, arguably, the most awesome clip from the show is where the protagonist, Gopi Bahu (Gia Manek) washes her husband Ahem Modi's laptop to clean it. The clip has become a meme and continues to dominate the internet years after its premiere on TV. But, Gopi Bahu is not the only innocent soul to treat a laptop with water. Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) is also a student of Gopi Bahu's school of washing laptops. EXCLUSIVE: Giaa Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme , Says 'Within 30 Minutes, My Inbox Was Full Of People Sending Me the Video That Had Gone Viral'.

In a deleted scene from the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, we can see Andy Dwyer washing his gadget with water after spilling spaghetti on it. His wife, April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) interrupts him to tell him the device is all wet. Andy quips back, "Not a computer whiz much?"

He then proceeds to take it one step ahead of Gopi Bahu to dry the laptop. While Gopi tried to air dry the laptop like clothes, Andy picked a microwave. He microwaved a wet laptop.

Watch Andy Dwyer's Scene Here:

Watch Gop Bahu's Scene Here:

In Saath Nibhana Saathiya, the naive Gopi Bahu is played by the cunning Rashi Ben. Rashi wants to paint Gopi in a bad picture in the family, so she improvises this bizarre scheme of events, where she makes Gopi wash the laptop.

In Parks and Rec, Andy is just being Andy. However, the scene did not make it to the final cut of the episode of seaason 4. But it is available to watch on the internet. Also, in case you are wondering, Saath Nibhana Saathiya did it before Parks and Rec.

