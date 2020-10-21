Marvel Avengers actor Chris Pratt recently fell prey to a bizarre online trend. An internet challenge came up that asked about the 'worst Chris of Hollywood.' Pratt started trending on social media when filmmaker Amy Berg asked people on Twitter 'which Hollywood Chris has to go?' Now, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo have jumped to his defense. Jurassic World: Dominion - Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's Roles Will Not Be Limited to Cameos.

Slamming the unnecessary online hate that Chris Pratt is receiving, Katherine commented on one of the posts, "Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."

On the other hand, 'Iron Man' Robert posted his pic with 'Star-Lord' Chris from the sets of Marvel movie. He took a stand for his friend saying, "What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.

If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

'Hulk' Mark Ruffalo and Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy director James Gunn also came out in Chris Pratt's support through their tweets. Mark wrote, "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Well, internet can really be cruel and 2020 has been a solid testimony of that. All the Marvel fans and the Pratt fans will always have his back and we hope that he knows that!

