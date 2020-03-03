Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's Cute Banter in the BTS Video Will Leave You Excited For Their Song

Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's brand new video song is about to drop on the internet super soon. The Bigg Boss first runner up contestant has a humongous fan base on the social media. During his 5-moth stint in Bigg Boss season 13, he gave a tough fight to the finalists and also won hearts of the audience. Now just in a few days after the successful reality show outing, he is teaming up with the Bollywood beauty for this Holi special song, "mere angne mein." This seems to be a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan's track from the film Laawaris if we go by this BTS video. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Looks Shiny and Bright as He Turns Showstopper for a Designer (Watch Video).

In the glimpse, we can see Asim in formals while Jacqueline is dolled up in pink ethnic attire. They indulge in a cute banter where they introduce each other's looks in the song and also hum a line from the same. They also mentioned that it is a Holi song which will release quite soon. Check out the video below.

Asim With Jacqueline

On a different note, Asim is also teaming up with his real-life partner, Himanshi Khurana for a video song. The duo bonded well on the sets of BB 13 and proclaimed love for each other. The fans were in awe of their cutesy relationship in the entire season. Now, this couple has teamed up with Neha Kakkar for this yet-to-be-titled song. Speaking of Asim's festive song with the Drive actress, we won't be surprised if the 'Asim Riaz For Real' rooters make it the top festive track of the year!