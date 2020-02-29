Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Looks Shiny and Bright as He Turns Showstopper for a Designer (Watch Video)

Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is a boon for aspiring actors, as it can define their career outside the house. One of the best examples of the same is BB 13 runner-up Asim Riaz whose journey from nobody to now being loved across the globe is pretty impressive. It was just a few days ago when Riaz announced that he is collaborating with Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video and now we see him walking the ramp for a designer. Looks like the lad has garnered immense popularity and so his kitty is full of work commitments. Asim Riaz and Bollywood Hottie Jacqueline Fernandez All Set to Feature in a Music Video!

As a latest video of Asim which has gone viral on the web which sees him looking ultra-sexy walking the runway as a showstopper for fashion designer Pankajj Soni. The event was held in Bangalore where Riaz made his presence felt and flaunted the designers’ wedding collection. From tip to toe, the good looking boy sparkled in a sky blue traditional wear with white pyjama. Not to miss, his hairdo which was styled in signature Asim style; all puffed up. Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up Asim Riaz Dismisses Colors Employee’s Charge That the Show Was Fixed.

Check Out The Video Below:

Talking about Asim's fanbase, it's strong and on an increase mode for sure. Just a hashtag of the boy on Twitter and the amount of love showered by fans is insane. Recently, an old is gold video of Asim from his modelling days had made it online which saw him in the background of an ad with Shah Rukh Khan. Must say, the popularity of this man is growing with each passing day. Stay tuned!