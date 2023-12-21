The year 2023 is about to end, and it has been a year of love and loss for celebrities, with many high-profile celebrities parting ways with their partners. Few stars chose to sever all ties with their partners, while others decided to remain friends. This year witnessed many expected and surprising celebrity breakups, leaving fans wondering what went wrong in these relationships and the reason behind the split. Year Ender 2023: From Matthew Perry to Angus Cloud, Hollywood Celebrities Who Passed Away This Year.

The busy lives of celebrities often make it difficult for the stars to maintain a healthy relationship, leading to clashes in opinions. The sphere of Bollywood has also witnessed some shocking splits this year from couples like Arbaaz Khan-Giorgia Andriani to Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aalia Siddiqui. Here is a list of some of the most popular celebrity breakups we saw in 2023.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan started dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani after his split from his wife, Malaika Arora Khan in 2017. The couple has a son together named Arhaan. Even after the split, they are co-parenting him. Malaika also found love again in actor Arjun Kapoor. In a recent interview, Giorgia Andriani has confirmed that the Italian model and Arbaaz Khan have parted ways but she will always have feelings for Arbaaz.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Popular social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently ended her relationship with her husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Her breakup announcement sent shockwaves to everyone and she faced much hate for her personal decision. The couple had put up a post on Instagram announcing her split and said that it was a mutual decision. The couple had got married in 2017.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aalia Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was always in the headlines due to rumours surrounding his relationship. Alia Siddiqui had made several allegations against the actor, which showed the tension between the couple. The couple who got married in 2009 finally split in 2023.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

One of the most popular couples to walk out of the Bigg Boss House. They met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their chemistry was much talked about among fans. The couple recently announced their separation on social media handles, stating religion as the reason. This reason made them a victim of online hate. Year Ender 2023: From Barbie to Oppenheimer, Take a Look at the Biggest Hollywood Hits.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain reportedly started dating in 2018 after meeting at a party hosted by Karan Johar. The couple has been frequently spotted together since then. The couple mutually decided to split paths in 2023 and continue to remain friends, as per reports.

The year 2023 saw some of the most shocking celebrity breakups and splits, highlighting the unpredictable nature of relationships.

