When Asim Riaz entered Bigg Boss 13, he was an unknown face. Just a model, who also has played blink and miss role in Main Tera Hero. But when Asim made am exit from the reality show, he was more popular than some of the celebrities who wears his co-contestant. Asim went on to star in several music videos after that and career trajectory seems to be only going up from here. The model recently shared with his that he has brought his favourite car. An inspiration for many. Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Turns A Year Older Today! Fans Trend #HBDAsimRiaz On Twitter On His 27th Birthday (View Tweets).

In an Instagram LIVE session, Asim talked about his life and struggles to inspire his fans. He said, "I have been through a mess in life, but I was confident I will get through the difficult time. Back in 2016-17, I had no money to even hire a taxi and had to ask for a lift from people. When I didn’t get a lift, I used to walk to auditions. I never thought of returning home. Today, I am sitting in a BMW because I never gave up," Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Buys His ‘Dream Car’, Shares Pictures of the Fancy Four-Wheeler on Instagram!

He added, "On my 26th birthday, I promised myself to work hard, and this is where I am today. I never gave excuses for not working hard and had the desire of being good at my work. So guys, never give up and don’t find excuses. Keep trying and stay positive.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).