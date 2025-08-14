Actor Parag Tyagi, best known for his role in Pavitra Rishta, has taken an emotional step to keep the memory of his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, alive. Nearly two months after her sudden demise on June 27, 2025, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 42, Parag has launched the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation, an NGO dedicated to girl education and women empowerment a dream close to Shefali’s heart. ‘Pari Wishing You a Very Happy Birthday Mom’: Parag Tyagi’s Emotional Birthday Wish for Late Wife Shefali Jariwala’s Mother (View Post)

Parag Tyagi Launches NGO, YouTube Channel in Shefali Jariwala Memory

On August 12, their wedding anniversary, Parag remembered Shefali with a heartfelt tribute. Shortly after, he shared a video on Instagram announcing the foundation and a new YouTube channel named Pari Aur Simba Ke Papa. Through this platform, Parag plans to share moments from their life together and also speak openly about “the dark night,” the day Shefali passed away.

Parag Tyagi Appeals for Support for Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation

“First step towards Pari’s dream of educating girls and empowering women. Starting SHEFALI JARIWALA RISE FOUNDATION, to support that launching a you tube channel https://www.youtube.com/@PariAurSimbaKePapa where I am coming up with my first product very very soon where I will speak about our beautiful life and will share what actually happened the dark night. The revenue generated will go to Pari’s foundation. Requesting you all to subscribe and give us all your love what u have always given. Lots and lots of love to all wonderful friends.” Parag wrote in his emotional post, urging followers to subscribe and extend the same love they had always given to them. He also revealed that his first product and podcast will be released soon, with all earnings supporting the NGO’s work. Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Shares Heartfelt Letter on Behalf of Pet Dog Simba, 1 Month After Actress’ Passing (See Post)

Parag Tyagi Shares Video on Instagram – Watch Video

Shefali Jariwala’s Legacy Lives On Through Rise Foundation

Shefali Jariwala, affectionately known as the Kaanta Laga girl, enjoyed a successful career in entertainment, appearing in films like Mujhse Shaadi KarogI and reality shows including Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5, Nach Baliye 7 and Bigg Boss 13. Her sudden passing left a deep void in the industry and among her fans, but through the foundation, her vision and legacy will continue to inspire.

