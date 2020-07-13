Asim Riaz, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, celebrates his 27th birthday on July 13, 2020. The heartthrob who shot to fame for his stint in the controversial reality show, has a huge fan base across the country. And on this special day, all his fans have been pouring in wishes and love for Asim Riaz. From sharing his pictures to some of the favourite moments from Bigg Boss 13, fans are ensuring to make this day truly special for Asim Riaz. Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Buys His ‘Dream Car’, Shares Pictures of the Fancy Four-Wheeler on Instagram!

Fans have been trending #HBDAsimRiaz on Twitter on the occasion of his 27th birthday. Besides sharing such lovely messages, some fans have decided to make this day extra special by slicing birthday cake. Owing to coronavirus pandemic, large gatherings are banned and hence fans cannot come together to celebrate his birthday. So the celebrations are happening by staying indoors. Let’s take a look at the tweets shared by fans on Twitter. Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Her Long-Distance Relationship With Asim Riaz, Says 'We Respect Each Other's Space'.

#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

Happy Birthday @imrealasim, you're my Idol I've never supported any celebrity like this & never got connected with anyone else. ❤ The moment I first saw you in BB I became you're fan because of the confidence you shown despite being less popular, We all Love you 🌟 #HBDAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/o7vScAVjme — Asim Riaz Fan Page 🌟 (@AsimRiazFP) July 13, 2020

Another Reason To Celebrate

Jacquelinions Wish Asim

So Happiest Birthday @imrealasim ! You are a STAR ! And You are a CHAMP ! Wish you all the brighter Future ! We Jacquelinions always with you ! @Asli_Jacqueline currently not doin very well so hope she will wish you today ! She is there for u ! #HBDAsimRiaz #JacSim #AsimSquad pic.twitter.com/1r8YOziDGZ — Jacqueline Army 🌟☔️ (@JackArmyy) July 13, 2020

All Hearts For Asim

#HBDAsimRiaz

It's 12 AM Happy bday my baba @imrealasim May god bless u with all success and fulfill ur all dreams Party hard and we will soon go for long drive Happy bday again 🎂🎂 Luv u 💓#HBDAsimRiaz — चाची चुटकुला (@chupdigang) July 12, 2020

Youth Icon

#HBDAsimRiaz Birthday time Youth Icon @imrealasim 🎂 Happy Birthday StarBoy — Krutika Rao (@_kritikaRao_) July 12, 2020

Happy Birthday, Asim!

My Brother @imrealasim, I want you to know that your presence always motivates me to believe in myself and reach for the stars. Have a wonderful birthday celebration! Asim Riaz Happy Birthday 🎂🎉#HBDAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/fSA6OdfbjE — 𝙧𝙖𝙟#ᴴᴮᴰᴬˢⁱᵐᴿⁱᵃᶻ🎂❤️ (@RoyalRaj1228) July 12, 2020

Asim Riaz recently purchased his dream car, BMW 5 Series M Sports. Well, today the actor would be going live on Instagram, about which he had announced yesterday. He shared a post that read, “Guys, what’s happening? I hope everyone is doin good..!! I m gonna go live tomorrow at 4pm”. We wonder if there’s any surprise in store by the actor for his fans!

