Bigg Boss 13 completely changed the life of Asim Riaz. Even though the lad could not lift the winner's trophy, he managed to win hearts and became an internet sensation in no time. Post the show, his popularity just doubled up and he was seen in a few music videos. Having said that, the star is quite a regular on social media and often shares almost every tiny update from his life online. However, July 8 marks a special day for Riaz as he finally bought a gorgeous beast. Well, don't get puzzled, as we are talking about the BB 13 contestant's newly purchased dream car. Yep, the boy made an expensive deal and got BMW 5 Series M Sports car home. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Approached For Nach Baliye 10, Confirms Latter.

Taking to his Instagram, Asim shared a few pictures of his new royal blue coloured four-wheeler and indeed it looks awesome. In the post, the reality show star also revealed the details about from where he bought the car. Not just this, he also teased fans with a glimpse from inside the wheely. Must say, Riaz is literally having a terrific career after Bigg Boss. Ramzan 2020: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Wishes His Fans On The Occasion of Ramadan 2020.

Check Out The Pics Of Asim Riaz's Dream Car Below:

Well, the Salman Khan hosted reality show not only gave Asim money and fame, but he also found the love of his life, Himanshi Khurana inside the house. The two have been dating each other post the show and were also seen in a music video together. Coming back to his new car, we bet his fans are the happiest. Stay tuned!

