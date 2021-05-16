Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor will be seen in the music video Dil ko mere, which is slated to drop on May 17. She says the track, which also stars Aadil Khan in the video, has nostalgic value. "Aadil and I have great chemistry and I think it's evident in the music video. Our director and crew have done a marvelous job. The music is melodious and everyone would love to hear it on repeat," Avika gushed about her upcoming project. Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor To Share Screen Space With Naga Chaitanya In Thank You?

She added: "It has that nostalgic value. During such difficult times, it would be an honour if I can bring any form of entertainment to the audience. I urge everyone to follow all SOPs and there can be no sli p-ups. We have to fight together as a nation and we will defeat the virus." Avika Gor Stuns in a Blue Bikini! Here’s Looking At Other Sexy AF Photos of the Balika Vadhu Actress That Need Your Attention Now.

Rahul Jain has composed and sung the song, written by Vandana Khandelwal. The video explores the romance between two individuals and the journey they go through together.

