Mumbai October 8: Television actors and ex-couple Isha Malaviya and Samarth Jurel recently reunited on the sets of “Pati Patni Aur Panga” for the much-talked-about wedding of Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani. The grand wedding sequence, which was filmed amidst festive decor, saw the exes taking part in a joyous celebration and even performing together on stage. In the video shared by the host channel on their social media account, Isha looked radiant in a shimmering embroidered lehenga with a matching dupatta, while Samarth complimented her in a silver-green, heavily embellished kurta paired with matching pants.

The duos were at the stage on fire as they danced together on the high-energy track “Havan Karenge” from the film “Bhaag Milka Bhaag”. Their moves and chemistry were much appreciated by the audience, and the two looked stunning together in the coordinated festive attire. Isha and Samarth's relationship has always been under public attention. Avika Gor Marries Longtime Boyfriend Milind Chandwani on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’; Glimpses From Couple’s Star-Studded Wedding Out!.

The two were nearly together for two years before breaking up. Isha gained widespread recognition after her stint in “Bigg Boss season 17”, where she entered the house as a contestant. At that time, her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar was also inside the house. In a dramatic turn, the makers introduced Samarth Jurel into the house after three weeks, leading to a much-discussed love triangle.

It was during this time that Isha and Samarth's relationship was officially confirmed on national television. While their cameo tree received mixed reactions, fans admired their bond. Isha was noted for being upfront, bold and outspoken, while Samarth was loved for his innocence, humour and fun-loving nature. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani Wedding on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: Radhe Maa’s Blessings, Neha Kakkar’s Music To Light Up Celebrations.

Meanwhile, “Pati Patni Aur Panga” has turned into a grand celebration with Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding taking centre stage. After a series of pre-wedding festivities, including the Sangeet, Haldi, and Mehendi ceremonies, the wedding was finally telecast, with the cast and guests enjoying it to the fullest.

The show also features Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chowdhury and is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munnawar Farooqui.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

