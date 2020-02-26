Baalveer Returns’ Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani Had a Fun Time Exploring the Street Food of Delhi

Baalveer Returns’ Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani (Photo Credits: IANS)

It seems actors Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani, who play the lead roles in the ongoing TV show "Baalveer Returns, love Delhi food. The two recently visited the Capital to promote their show and took time out to savour some 'dilli ka khana'. "I'm so glad to have visited Delhi and meet the amazing people here. We have a huge fan base here and I am in total awe of the vibe of the city. I was specially looking forward to try the mouth-watering chaat and the famous chhole bhature in Delhi," Dev said. Aamir Khan to Make His Digital Debut Soon with Amazon Prime?

Vansh, too, spoke of his love for Delhi food. "It feels great to be a part of a fantasy show. Receiving so much love from the viewers in Delhi was overwhelming and I had a lovely time with everyone here. Arti Singh Talks About How Her Mother Reacted To Her Rape Attempt Confession, Says ‘She Asked Krushna To Get Me Out Of The Bigg Boss House’.

I really loved the delicious food in Delhi and I am looking forward to come back to this beautiful city to meet my fans and taste some wonderful delicacies," Vansh added. Baalveer Returns, which also features Pavitra Punia, airs on Sony SAB.