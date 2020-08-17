Bigg Boss 2020 is just around the corner and reportedly is all set to air from Septemeber 20, 2020. After a hit Bigg Boss 13, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote its upcoming season. A few days ago, the promo of Bigg Boss 14 was out which saw Salman Khan as a farmer and then as dashing host of the show. Well, as Bigg Boss is nearing its premiere date numerous names of celebrities have been popping up in the media who are been approached for the latest season. And now, the latest name is television actress Pavitra Punia who is in talks with the makers of BB 14. Bigg Boss 2020: Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Reality Show? (Details Inside).

As per reports in IWMBuzz, Pavitra has already said goodbye to her current fictional show Balveer Returns as she is all ready to be part of Salman Khan hosted reality show. Punia plays a negative role namely Timnasa on the Sab TV show. A close source to the portal has revealed that the actress has got a lucrative offer. “Pavitra has got a lucrative Bigg Boss offer and she is preparing for the show,” the source said.

Even though these reports have been doing rounds on the internet from quite a long time, there has been no official confirmation from the actress nor the makers yet. Earlier, to this Naagin 4 actress, Nia Sharma all set to be part of Bigg Boss' lastest season had also made headlines. Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma All Set To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show? (Read Details).

FYI, Neha Singh known by her stage name Pavitra Punia is a popular face from the TV space and is known for portraying Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi. She is also known as a sassy player from MTV's Splitsvilla 3. Now, we really cannot wait for the makers to announce the Bigg Boss 14 contestant list. Stay tuned.

