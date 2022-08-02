Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 on Sony TV has been presenting an interesting track revolving around Ram and Priya. While it was Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar who played the lead roles in the original version of the show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising the roles now. It was only recently that we reported how Priya will be celebrating her birthday and Ram will make her feel extremely special. We also share some BTS glimpses of the track they are shooting for. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: BTS Moment of Ram Romancing Priya on Her Birthday Is a Treat for All #RaYa Fans! (Watch Video).

Well, the viewers are already aware that Nandini is faking being terribly ill to manipulate Ram. She realizes that Nandini is in good health and that she is trying to play with Ram’s emotions. Priya will now be worried for Ram and Brinda will sense that Priya is unhappy despite the fact that Ram has showered her with so many gifts on her birthday. Brinda will now question her about the same and Priya will confide in her. Brinda will be shocked to hear about Nandini and will team up with Priya to find out the truth. They will now plot a plan to get proof about Nandini being in good health and expose her. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: Sakshi Tanwar Gets Nostalgic About Being Part of the Show and Portraying an Ideal Daughter-in-Law.

Will Brinda and Priya be able to expose Nandini? Will Ram believe them? Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the latest happenings from the world of television. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm. How excited are you to watch the drama? Let us know in the comment section below!

