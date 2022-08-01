Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show stars Nauul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya. Their chemistry is much appreciated and the audience cannot have enough of watching the two romance each other on-screen. Their fans have shipped their name together as #Raya. Well, the episodes are getting interesting each passing day with romance blooming between the two. The episodes further will showcase Priya’s birthday and how Ram makes her feel special. The will also be some romantic sequences between the two. On this special moment on the show, we stumble across some BTS moments of the birthday sequence. We are sure it would be a special treat for the fans. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler Update: Ram and Priya’s ‘Cute Romance’ up Next in Sony TV’s Popular Show.

Until then, take a look at the glimpse of the upcoming romantic drama of Ram and Priya…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa (@shilpasanghv)

