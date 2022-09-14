Subhaavi Choksey is one of the most versatile actresses on television today. She is a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Having been a part of the original version of the show too, LatestLY, in an exclusive conversation with Shubhaavi asked her opinion on what differences she finds in the two versions and according to her which show is better. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress Shubhaavi Choksey Aka Nandini Talks About Avoiding Social Media Façade; Shares, ‘I Have Been, Am and Will Be Comfortable With My Imperfections’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

In conversation with Shubhaavi, she averred, “Both are very different. Not only cast wise but even the story. I’m not being diplomatic but I truly love both the shows as much. Whenever I am a part of any project I always land up making more friends, learning more not only about the craft of acting but even about myself. With each passing year we all change and when you evolve in this process what happens is that each time feels new, feels fresh and great. So I would like to summarise stating that with every new project I am becoming better as opposed to which one is a better experience.” Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey Calls Her Character a 'Chameleon', Says ‘Nandini Is Very Subtle in Her Actions’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shedding some light about her growth as an artist, Shubhaavi shared, “Definitely, I have! Be it emotionally or physically or spiritually. When these changes are accepted and worked upon, your outlook towards life changes, in turn your perception changes and all this enhances the performance as an actor. I guess it’s a smooth flowy feeling that just transforms on screen!”

Well said Shubhaavi! Keep reading LatestLY for more information from the world of television and exclusive updates on your favourite celebrities!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).