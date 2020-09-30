If you have been or are an engineering student, you have, at least, given a thought to rob the in-campus bank. Maybe not for the money, but just because of the new-adult angst against the college. Well, the three leads in the upcoming film, Bahut Hua Sammaan, set out to do what many have only thought. They try to rob the bank on their college campus. The trailer is hilarious from the word go. It sets up the plot nicely, without revealing too much. Introduces us to the characters, in funny scenarios. Laxmmi Bomb on Diwali! Akshay Kumar Confirms His Horror Comedy will Release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Bahut Hua Samman trailer, Abhishek Chauhan (Cubicles, Undekhi) and Raghav Juyal (Street Dancer 3D), two mechanical engineering students, are beating beaten up by a female cop, Nidhi Singh (Permanent Roommates, Abhay) for robbing a bank. The boys plead the cop, "Didi hum aapke junior hain, mechanical department." She asks them to name the simple machines. A simple, relatable funny scene that sets up the tone. Then we are introduced to Sanjay Mishra (no introduction needed), who conspired to rob the bank with the boys. WandaVision Trailer: Did You Notice This Captain Marvel Character in the First Promo of MCU's Disney+ Hotstar Series?

Ram Kapoor (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain) is also there in a tickling scene in the trailer. He plays a strong man who won't take an insult sitting down.

Watch The Trailer For Bahut Hua Sammaan Here:

Bahut Hua Sammaan (derived from a song in the film Mukkabaaz?)looks insanely good. The movie will drop on Disney+ Hotstar. There's this small-town vibe in the film that looks charming and annoying at the same time. Ashish R Shukla is the director. Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma have written it. The movie starts streaming on October 2.

