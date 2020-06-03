Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer Pleads for Financial Help, Co-star Shivangi Joshi Transfers Rs 10,000 into His Bank Account

Shivangi Joshi helps Rajesh Kareer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After TV actor Ashiesh Roy took to his Facebook account to seek financial help for his unaffordable treatment, Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer too came forward to share his financial woes. In a video shared by the actor, he revealed his sad condition while pleading for financial help from anyone who can help him monetarily. "Dosto bs itna hi kahna chahta aap sb se ke mai kisi bi kimat pr zindagi se harna nhi chahta. Bs yhi ek tarika bacha mere pass," he said in the video while sharing his phone number and bank details in the caption. Shivangi Joshi’s Begusarai Co-Star Rajesh Kareer Pleads for Financial Help in a Heartbreaking Facebook Video, Says ‘Mujhe Madat Ki Bohot Sakht Zarurat Hai’.

Seeing his sad condition, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivanji Joshi immediately transferred Rs 10,000 into his bank account and the same was confirmed by the actor himself. "I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot," he said in his conversation with SpotboyE.

The actor in the same video had also revealed how he wants to get back to Punjab and start working remotely but doesn't have enough money to travel. "I had no work for some time but from the past two to three months, it's even worse. I want to humbly request you to give me whatever you can Rs 200, 300. Please help me. I don't know when shooting will start. I don't know if or when I will get work. I want to live. Please do whatever you can so I can go back to Punjab and pick up a small job," he had said. TV Actor Ashiesh Roy is Still Critical and Trying to Reach Salman Khan for Some Monetary Help.

Speaking of Shivangi, she had played his daughter in Begusarai.