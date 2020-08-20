The rumours of Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabhi of popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain? leaving the show were true after all. While these rumours were doing the rounds for a while now, neither Saumya nor Benafier talked about the same. But now that the actress has decided to say goodbye to her Bhabiji family. Producer Binaifer Kohli says she will miss working with her and also called her a happy part of her working family. Saumya Tandon Quits Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Reveals 'I Am Not Leaving the Show Due To Monetary Reasons'.

Binaifer, however, mentions, "The show must go on. Saumya is one of my most loved favourites. She is extremely professional and its a pleasure to work with her. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her again. She was a happy part of my working family for many years and now my friend too." Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Producer Benaifer Kohli Opens Up On COVID-19 Case On-Set, Says Everyone Had Tested Negative Before Shoot Had Resumed.

She continued, "The fact that I and channel waited for her during her pregnancy, shows our mutual affection for each other. I will miss her. In fact, my bond with her is so good that I have discussed with her to suggest someone who will fit best in her role. We have shared a great relationship with love and respect. I thank her for all her contribution to our show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' and to me personally whenever I needed her."

Saumya, who was a part of the show for over five years, calls her journey beautiful and says her relationship with Binaifer is for life.

"Bhabhiji... has been a beautiful journey. Mrs Kohli and Sanjay ji are the best producers I have come across. They have been always been very supportive. I have great rapport with Mrs Kohli. I personally respect her a lot. I know my relationship with her is for life," the actress says.

