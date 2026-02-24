Bhojpuri superstar and former Member of Parliament Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, is facing significant public backlash following a candid interview regarding his personal life. Speaking on the platform Digital Commentary, the actor-singer revealed that he was "forcibly married" by his parents in 2000 and has never experienced romantic love for his wife, Mansha Yadav, despite their 26-year marriage. ‘Kisi Mein Dum Hai Toh Humko Maharashtra Se Nikaal Ke Dikhaye’: Dinesh Lal Yadav Aka Nirahua Slams ‘Language Politics’ in Maharashtra, Issues Defiant Challenge (Watch Video)

Nirahua Marriage Comment - Watch Video

Nirahua Opens Up on Marriage Regret

During the interview, Nirahua detailed the circumstances of his marriage, expressing long-standing regret over how the union was formed. He stated that his parents ignored his desire to achieve professional milestones before settling down, leading to a wedding he did not want. "I never fell in love with my wife," Nirahua said, adding that he has been transparent with his family about these feelings. The actor explained that he has already shared this sentiment directly with his wife and their three children. Despite the lack of romantic affection, Nirahua noted that he has remained in the marriage out of a "sense of duty." He emphasised that he does not want his children to repeat his experience, reportedly telling them to choose their own life partners.

Nirahua Faces Social Media Backlash

The comments have ignited a firestorm across social media, with many users accusing the actor of publically humiliating the mother of his children. Critics argued that continuing the marriage and having children while harbouring such feelings was unfair to his spouse. One viral response pointed out the perceived double standards of older generations, “Boomers shame new generations for having casual physical relationships, meanwhile, many of them married people they barely knew... pretending loveless marriages were some moral high ground? Illogical!" Bihar Election 2025, BB19: Dinesh Lal Yadav Urges Fans To Back Neelam Giri in ‘Bigg Boss 19’, NDA in Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video)

Other critics focused on the emotional toll such a public admission takes on a spouse. "Why would you tell your wife specifically that you did not love her? At least, let there be respect! Or divorce her!" one user questioned. Others compared his "brutal honesty" to recent controversial statements by international stars like Zayn Malik, noting that public platforms may not be the appropriate venue for such personal disclosures.

Fans Defend Nirahua Amid Row

While the majority of reactions were critical, a section of the audience defended Nirahua, citing the cultural complexities of arranged marriages in India. Supporters argued that he was simply vocalising a reality faced by many who feel trapped by traditional societal expectations. “True, arranged marriage is a legal procedure to produce babies; many don’t love their partners and live their entire life in guilt,” one supporter commented, suggesting that the system, rather than the individual, was at fault. Bhojpuri Actor Singer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' Follows Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Watch Nirahua's Full Interview Here:

Nirahua Yet to React

Dinesh Lal Yadav married Mansha Yadav in 2000. The couple has two sons and one daughter. Nirahua has long been one of the most bankable stars in Bhojpuri cinema and previously served as the representative for the Azamgarh constituency. As of Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Nirahua has not issued a follow-up statement regarding the viral reaction to his interview.

