A new daily soap titled Bhagya Lakshmi is slated to air on television from this week. Set in Mumbai, the story follows the journey of Lakshmi and Rishi. Lakshmi is a small-town girl from Punjab who finds herself in the big city of Mumbai after her parent's demise. Selflessly trying to help others and a believer in destiny, Lakshmi has been essayed by Aishwarya Khare. Rishi Oberoi (played by Rohit Suchanti), who is destined for Lakshmi, is a rich, young industrialist who believes that he is his own life's architect.

Actress Aishwarya Khare shared: "I am quite excited to play Lakshmi's character. While Lakshmi and I are different personalities, I feel there is a very strong connection between both of us and that is our common belief in Karma. I am eager to see how this character is received on television. I hope our viewers will be able to relate to her story and get inspired by her journey."

"I believe Bhagya Lakshmi brings forth a unique story, something distinct from what we have seen on television till date. My character Rishi is grounded and a practical person who believes in shaping his life his own way. I hope the audience loves me in this new avatar and keeps showering me with their blessings like they always have," said actor Rohit Suchanti. The show will be backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

"As mankind, we've been through a lot lately and some of the toughest times have a way of bringing forth shining examples of kindness and benevolence. We've all read stories of people who went out on foot during the pandemic and helped others in need. Lakshmi's a lot like that. Aishwarya Khare with her endearing sincerity and warmth is the right fit for Lakshmi and Rohit (Suchanti) will win hearts as always with his role as the flamboyant, practical and dashing Rishi," said Ekta Kapoor. Directed by Muzammil Desai, Bhagya Lakshmi is slated to air on Zee TV from August 3.

