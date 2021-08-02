Looks like the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are in trouble! As the stunt-based reality show's latest promo is getting slammed for all the wrong reasons. In the clip, we see contestant Arjun Bijlani mocking co-contestants Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya by calling them 'lomdi' (fox) and 'lakadbagga' (hyena). This particular video has not gone down well by the singer's fans and they have been asking Colors TV to delete the video and also apologise to RKV. Check out the netizens' reactions below.

Wth is this? Are you guys out of your mind? Shame on you @ColorsTV for promoting body shaming in the name of fun and script. Delete this video right now or face the wrath of RKVians. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA #ShameonColorsTv https://t.co/6nD5GwKoMG — 𝐑𝐢𝐤𝐚 ☾ (@talesofrkv) August 2, 2021

watching this show as a neutral was all i use to enjoy, because it had all the fun, competitions and a happy one hour with family. @ColorsTV KKK has lost all his charm. It just has partiality, degrading people and pulling up your trp generating stunts. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — 𝑻𝒂𝒏𝒗𝒊 ♡̷̷ˎˊ (@befikarDil) August 2, 2021

Take the video down this is not funny rangu (: APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA https://t.co/9lO1DWy2tG — Mαԋɳσσɾ (@zaynsdeewani) August 2, 2021

APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA@ColorsTV , never thought your channel would stoop so low for TRP gains 👎 All respect just withered away! You cannot grow by disrespecting anyone. Remember, we make you what you are today! “JANTA” can bring you down as well . https://t.co/1fOpCVdpC7 — Karan Arora (@KaranProficient) August 2, 2021

Body shaming is a criminal offence and an international channel promoting such stuff is not at all acceptable it's not about rkv only but all the people who have been bodyshamed by this channel. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — 𝑺𝒂𝒎♡̷̷ˎˊ (@sammyslayys_) August 2, 2021

