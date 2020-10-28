AltBalaji has released the trailer for the upcoming series, Bicchoo Ka Khel. Fresh out of Mirzapur, Divyenndu Sharma stars in this one as yet another character with the flavour of UP. The trailer doesn't reveal the plot, but a murder mystery drives the narrative. While it may sound grim and serious, the treatment of the trailer is anything but. There are '90s songs galore as background music. "Saat Samundar Paar" plays at an important juncture, giving the footage the necessary pump. Mirzapur 2: Munna Bhaiya Rap Song Featuring Divyendu Sharma Is Dripping With Desi Swagger (Watch Video).

There is quirky comedy peppered all over the trailer. Smartass comebacks, witty dialogues and characters being funnily obnoxious - this might remind you of Wassepur series. But, Bicchoo Ka Khel looks more jovial than the Anurag Kashyap films.

The toughest thing will be for fans of Divyenddu from Mirzapur. They'll have to somehow look at him in a completely different light despite having similar shades in the character. Let us see if Divyenddu is a strong enough actor to convince viewers. Mum Bhai Trailer: Angad Bedi's Crime Series on ALTBalaji Looks Gripping (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer for Bicchoo Ka Khel Here:

Bicchoo Ka Khel streams from December 18 on AltBalaji and Zee5. Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma, and Gagan Anand also star in the series.

Talking about the series, Divyenddu has said, "I am really excited about the series as I got to play a character which I was looking for a long time. My character Akhil is an intelligent youth who is a fan of pulp fiction. The trailer is fast-paced and turned out to be really well crafted. The story and characters are nicely written, that it reflects in our performance on screen. I am really looking forward to the response of the viewers and fans who have always loved the characters which I have portrayed."

