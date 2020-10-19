ALTBalaji released the trailer of their new web series namely, Mum Bhai. The crime thriller stars Angad Bedi in the lead as the encounter specialist. In a long trailer the makers emphasized on the plot that basically is a war between police and the gangsters of the maximum city. Angad is seen taking a vow to dive deep into the gangster world and have a 'clean up.'

The trailer also has a lot of action scenes, power packed dialogues. It also has a layer of friendship and sort of a bond between a cop and a don. The narrative shifts from Angad's early days in a hotel as a waiter to growing into a successful cop who is under limelight. Check out the trailer below.

Watch Mum Bhai Trailer:

Madhurima Roy, who plays the role of a bar dancer in this series, described the show as, "'Mumbhai' is a crime drama which deep dives into the Mumbai underworld and the narrative revolves around the loyalty and friendship between a cop and an underworld don." Mum Bhai begins streaming on ALTBalaji from November 6.

