Bigg Boss 13: Funny Memes On Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai And Other Housemates That Every True BB 13 Fan Will Relate To!

Sidharth & Rashami (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Kahn's reality show is about to end in just a few days. The season want on for over five months straight, on popular demand! The social media turned into a battlefield for the loyal fan clubs of the housemates. From starting a support thread for their favourite housemates to bashing their rivals, the fans did it all! However, what remained constant amid this chaos were the hilarious memes on the behaviour of the housemates. Bigg Boss 13: 5 Times When Salman Khan Screamed and Yelled at Housemates for Their Wrongdoings on the Reality Show.

This season has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial ones. The housemates left no stone unturned to hog the limelight with their quarrels. The viewers also got to see some budding friendships and romantic bondings. This was all captured by the meme makers, only to take out the seriousness from them. Here are some of the funny memes on Bigg Boss season 13 that every person who followed it religiously will relate to.

Paras and Tasks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:31am PST

One On Arti and Sid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Nov 30, 2019 at 2:30pm PST

BB 13 Ft Hungama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Dec 24, 2019 at 3:31am PST

Only Rashami Can Explain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Dec 22, 2019 at 12:30pm PST

Baburao Says...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Jan 7, 2020 at 8:45am PST

Every Mom Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Feb 7, 2020 at 7:27am PST

Dad Plissss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Dec 19, 2019 at 6:45am PST

Wedding Bells!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Nov 29, 2019 at 1:09pm PST

Who? Me?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Dec 21, 2019 at 12:20am PST

Where Will We Get To Watch Fights Now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Memes (@biggbossmemes_) on Feb 11, 2020 at 7:54am PST

In case you have missed it, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz are currently being pitted against each other. These three housemates are considered to be three of the strongest players of this year's stint. In fact, Asim even received support from American wrestler John Cena on Instagram, twice! The fans of Sid and Rashami keep on creating top trends on Twitter. As it can be seen, the hype of the season was real. With the finale just being a few steps away, tag a true BB fan below to share the memes!