Bigg Boss 13 Influencer Reveals How He Made Asim Riaz A Trending Personality On Twitter (View Tweet)

Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved seasons in the history of the reality show. The contestants who created a maximum buzz this time were Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. While Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, first-runner up, Asim Riaz earned fans in millions and his popularity went from no one to a well-known personality. Among the many supporters of Riaz, it was The Khabri who night and day tweeted in favour of Asim irrespective what the situation may be. But now, as the show has come to an end and Riaz is out the house, The Khabri feels that the Kashmiri boy is 'Ehsaan Framossh.' Asim Riaz Gets Slammed by Bigg Boss 13 Influencer, Says ‘He Wouldn’t Have Become Number 2 if I Wasn’t Around’.

The influential Twitter account took to social media and shared how at times he used to beg to celebs to tweet for one and only Asim. Well, we can totally understand the pain the social media will be going through currently, as imagine you spent day and nights to support a struggling lad and all you get in return is not even a piece of appreciation. This is not the first time, as Khabri has been on an exposing spree from quite some time now. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Looks Shiny and Bright as He Turns Showstopper for a Designer (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet:

Celebs and verified Accounts se trend k lye kesy Request kar ke tweets karvani parti thi is ehsan faramosh asim ke lye check my insta story for Proofs https://t.co/KwGP68OP0H — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 2, 2020

Earlier, Asim Riaz had tweeted thank you to all his fanclubs on Twitter but did not mention The Khabri's name. This angered the social media page, and in an exclusive interview with Spotboye, The Khabri had said that Asim would have not reached the second spot if he would have not supported him. He also claimed that Asim's brother Umar Riaz had abused him once. Stay tuned!