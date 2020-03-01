Asim Riaz Gets Slammed by Bigg Boss 13 Influencer, Says ‘He Wouldn’t Have Become Number 2 if I Wasn’t Around’

Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Voot)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end, but the gossip surrounding the contestants from the current season makes it online each and every day. While Sidharth Shukla might have won the coveted trophy of the show, all other inmates are also tasting success in their own sweet way. Having said that, recently, The Khabri had tagged the first runner-up of BB 13, Asim Riaz as 'unthankful'. The point the Bigg Boss influencer wanted to prove here is that after being a supporter of Asim for four months, the page got nothing, not even some appreciation in return. Now, in a latest interview with SpotBoye, The Khabri has blasted at Asim and his brother, Umar Riaz. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Looks Shiny and Bright as He Turns Showstopper for a Designer (Watch Video).

On being quizzed, if Asim's and his brother's denial mode for the runner-up's interview upsets him? "That's okay. That has not hurt me. What hurts is the fact that a week before, he thanked all the fan pages of the show but not me." the Bigg Boss influencer answered. "In fact, Vindu Dara Singh tweeted yesterday that it was because of my posts in Asim's support that he ended up in the Top 3 or he wouldn't have made it till that point," The Khabri added. Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up Asim Riaz Dismisses Colors Employee’s Charge That the Show Was Fixed.

In the end, the Twitter page also said that "Asim wouldn't have become No.2 if I wasn't around." Well, we do at a point agree to the influential page's remarks as the number of tweets this page used to tweet in favour of Asim was major. What do you think? Stay tuned!