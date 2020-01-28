Bigg Boss 13: Makers Called Out For FAVOURING Asim Riaz In The 'Dome' Nomination Task (Watch Video)

Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to have its finale on February 15, 2020, and so every step taken by any contestant in the house is important. With an aim to maintain discipline on the reality show, last night we saw how Bigg Boss exposed Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh’s nominations talk. FYI, talking about nominations is not allowed on the show. Because of this, we saw BB introducing the dome nomination task on Monday. As per the task, each contestant had to get inside the dome and manually count 17 minutes, and the one with the most accurate guess would be safe. Post the task, it was declared by Bigg Boss that it’s Asim Riaz who guessed the timing in the most right way. The second spot was given to Rashami Desai. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Dating A Model? Himanshi Khurana Are You Listening (Watch Video).

Now, a fanpage of Sidharth Shukla has spotted something which we as a viewer might have missed. As per the page, Asim Riaz entered the dome at 10.30 and left the same 10.45, which means he just was inside the dome for the exact 15 minutes. With this, we wonder, how come the makers claimed that the Kashmiri boy was accurate in his counting (17 minutes)? The page has tagged Bigg Boss biased and added that the channel is playing with the sentiments of the viewers. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Pyaar Himanshi Khurana All Set To Re-Enter The Show As His Family (Deets Inside).

So, is what the fanpage claiming true indeed? Well, the evidence is not at all wrong too. Or the other side of the story would be that as we all know that Bigg Boss is just a few hours episode filtered from 24 hours, it can be an editing goof up. The answer to this mayhem can only be answered by Bigg Boss only. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from BB 13!