Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Opens Up On Asim Riaz And His Friendship, Says 'I Am in Touch With Him, We Don't Call Each Other and Post Stories On Instagram'

Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While Asim Riaz entered the Bigg Boss 13 house from the beginning, Vishal Aditya Singh was the last wildcard entrant of the house. However, after Asim's bhaichara with Sidharth Shukla went kaput inside the house, in the end, it was Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai that Asim Riaz leaned on for support and companionship. And in return, Asim was always present to support Vishal and Rashami in their fights with other inmates. And while we've seen a couple of Bigg Boss contestants flaunt their friendship and get together at gatherings and parties, we haven't seen Asim, Rashami and Vishal together post the show, even though we saw Vishal attend Hindustani Bhau's party which saw Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in one frame. Sidharth Shukla Opens Up On His Current Equation With BB13 Co-Contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, Says 'I Am Sure We Will Have Fun Whenever We Meet'.

When quizzed about his current bond with Asim Riaz, Vishal said that all was good between him and Asim and in a conversation with ETimes, revealed, "I am in touch with Asim. We are not one of those people who will call each other and then take a screenshot and share on Insta stories. We are of not that kind. We talk to each other through messages and ask All good Bhai! Allah Hafiz. I message him and ask him, "hope things are good at your end, take care of your darling, will meet soon. We are friends and will be friends forever and why won't we be? bolne ke liye dosti nahi hai humari ke aaj hai aur kal khatam hogayi." Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh Enjoy a Meal of Pasta Together, Send Sidharth Shukla a 'Hum Chor Nahi Hai' Message (Watch Video)

The actor also went on to clarify that just because Bigg Boss' one hour episode shows contestants fighting, it does not mean they are arch enemies. "It is a show, a competition where each contestant comes with an aim to win. All these leads to fights and whatever you see in 1 hour are not the entire truth and it doesn't mean that all the contestants only keep fighting. Everyone has their flaws, after all, we all are human beings," says Vishal. Fair Enough!!