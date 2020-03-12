Sidharth Shukla Opens Up On His Current Equation With BB13 Co-Contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, Says 'I Am Sure We Will Have Fun Whenever We Meet'

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Sidharth Shukla had any arch-nemesis in the Bigg Boss 13 house, they were his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai and his former bestie in the house Asim Riaz. While Sid and Rashmi started fighting right from the first week in the house itself, Asim and Sidharth's bond soured in the later months of the show. In fact, Sidharth and Rashami even went on to become friends in the last one month of the show and even offered each other emotional support as well, but Sidharth's bond with Asim only soured with each passing day. Sidharth Shukla's BEST Memory Inside the Bigg Boss 13 House Is With Rashami Desai, Guess Which One? (View Pics).

However, now that the trio is out of the confines of the Bigg Boss ki chaar deewarein, everything seems to be cool now. And says Sidharth Shukla himself. "When I sit back and think sometimes, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope (smiles). Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same equation that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now, everything is fine between us, and whenever we meet, I am sure we will have fun." Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai on Her Renewed Friendship With Sidharth Shukla 'He Knows a Lot of Things About My Personal Life'

Well, that is glad to know. Afterall, honestly speaking, we were tired of Asim and Sidharth telling each other, "tu bahar mill naa... dikhata hoon tujhe." Also, now that everything is cool between Sid and Rashami, can we please get a show starring them as the lead pair?