The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is turning out to be quite entertaining these days. Last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar saw Kashmera Shah getting evicted and tonight’s (Dec 21) episode was all about the nominations task. Right from Rahul Vaidya targeting Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and also nominating both of them to Vikas Gupta making a re-entry on the show after his ousted, it was a thrilling Monday. That’s not it, as, after the nominations, a major argument also broke between Dilaik and Vaidya where the latter tags the former ‘authoritative’. Incase, you missed watching Bigg Boss, check out the highlights below. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 20 Episode: Rubina Dilaik Calls Jasmin Bhasin a Witch; Kashmera Shah Evicted – 6 Highlights of BB 14!

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya Talk

Nikki Tamboli approaches Rahul Vaidya and tells him that it has been almost a week he made a re-entry on the show but not even once he came and sat with her. She also adds that if Disha Parmar has told him not to talk with her then it is an altogether different scene. To all this, Rahul replies that he makes his own decision and his fiancé never told him anything as such. Amid this, Nikki gets teary-eyed.

Captain Rubina Dilaik Nominates Eijaz Khan

As Rubina Dilaik is the new captain of the house, Bigg Boss gives her the power to nominate one inmate who will be directly up for nominations this week. Without thinking much, Rubina chooses Eijaz Khan and gives the reason that his passion has turned into an obsession and he does not deserve to be on the show. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Rahul Vaidya Tags Rubina Dilaik as Authoritative; Vikas Gupta Re-Enters (Watch Video).

The Nominations Result Is...

Up next, we see the rest of the inmates nominating each other. This time the task is as such that every contestant needs to aim, shoot and nominate two housemates. The task starts - Rahul Vaidya nominates Rubina-Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin picks Vaidya-Manu Punjabi's name, Arshi Khan aims and shoots at Abhinav-Rahul Mahajan and the task goes on. Finally, the end result is - Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi get nominated.

Check Out The Video:

Rahul Vaidya VS Rubina Dilaik

Rahul Vaidya nominated Rubina giving his reason and stating that he feels she is authoritative and rude. After the same, this conversation goes to the living room where Rubina clears with Rahul that she is not authoritative. Rahul says, "Aap logo ko chalana chahti hain," and she needs to change. To which, she replies, "Mai badalungi nahi." Amid this, we also see Abhinav Shukla backing his wife. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Blasts Nikki Tamboli-Manu Punjabi for Talking Ill About His Wife’s Career and Stature.

Manu Punjabi Makes An Exit From The Show

Manu Punjabi's makes an exit from the reality show after facing health issues. Bigg Boss makes an official announcement about the same and also adds that as he is leaving, he is no more nominated. So, now it is Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla who are three up for nominations this week.

Vikas Gupta Re-Enters

Mastermind Vikas Gupta makes a comeback on the show after being ousted for pushing Arshi Khan in the pool. Rubina Dilaik seems the happiest. The moment Vikas enters, Arshi asks him that if he needs tea, to which he replies with a no. We also see Gupta already making his pact which makes Arshi feel insecure.

That's it, guys! These were the top happenings from Bigg Boss 14's episode. Also, as per the precap, Vikas will be seen fighting to become the next captain of the huse whereas the housemates do not want that to happen. Stay tuned!

