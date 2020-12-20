Bigg Boss 14's Sunday (Dec 20) Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Kashmera Shah getting evicted from the reality show. And moving on, as per the precap, we get to see the nominations task. This time looks like the target is Rubina Dilaik. In the video, we see Rahul Vaidya nominating Rubina and Abhinav. He gives an explanation that let's see what happens when husband-wife both get nominated together. That's not it, as later while sitting in the living area, we also see Vaidya and Dilaik in an argument where the singer screams and asks the TV actress that isn't she authoritative with hubby Abhinav? Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 20 Episode: Rubina Dilaik Calls Jasmin Bhasin a Witch; Kashmera Shah Evicted – 6 Highlights of BB 14!

With this, we surely sense a strong war between RubiNav and Rahul on Monday's episode. FYI, Rubina and Rahul have never been on good terms and we will see the same animosity. Keeping all things aside, Vikas Gupta also makes a re-entry inside the house after he was eliminated for forcefully pushing Arshi Khan in the pool. As soon as, Vikas enters, Rubina looks the happiest and Arshi asks him if he wants tea. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta to Make a Comeback on Salman Khan’s Reality Show After Getting Evicted for Pushing Arshi Khan in the Pool?

Check Out The Video Below:

Well, we are definitely going to see some major drama and fights in the upcoming episodes. As imagine, Vikas is back, Rubina-Jasmin are no more close pals, Rahul Vaidya is roaring like a boss, what else one needs. It'll be interesting to see who all will be nominated this week. Stay tuned!

