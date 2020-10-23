Bigg Boss 14 is two weeks down now. Two contestants have been evicted - Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal. A few contestants will be making wild card entry. But most importantly, the show is finally on the shoulders of the freshers after the exit of seniors - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The three previous contestants were on the new season to spice up the format. They made an exit earlier this week and have reunited with their loved ones outside the house. Gauahar Khan's boyfriend, Zaid Darbar, posted a cute picture with her. Gauahar Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend Zaid Darbar Says That Bigg Boss 14 Star Will Get Married This Year Probably.

"Welcome back Queen," Zaid captioned the picture. He added, "Just killing it like always...More succes and power on your way," He also added their celebrity couple name - GaZa. Gauahar Khan to Marry Beau Zaid Darbar in November 2020? Former Bigg Boss Winner Answers....

Check Out Zaid Darbar's Post For Gauahar Khan Here:

While Gauahar was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Zaid had hinted in an interview that they might get married this year. Although, he refrained from calling Gauahar his girlfriend, but termed her as 'family friend'. "Yes, but I've heard most probably she is getting married this year. I've heard that too," he said.

Although, after her exit, Gauahar said in an interview, "These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).