While seniors are hopefully out of Bigg Boss 14 house, we can expect Gauahar Khan to start prepping for her upcoming wedding. If new reports in ToI are to believe, the former BB contestant is looking forward to marrying her beau, Zaid Darbar in November 2020 and the preparation for which has already begun. The couple will apparently tie the knot on November 22 and it would be an intimate ceremony with only close family members in attendance. However, when Khan was asked for a confirmation, she vehemently denied all these stories. Gauahar Khan Gets the Sweetest Birthday Wish From Rumoured Beau Zaid Darbar (See Pics).

"These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it", said Gauahar in her interaction with IANS. Earlier Zaid's father and music composer, Ismail Darbar had confirmed his son's relationship with Gauahar and said that the couple has his blessings and that wedding is definitely on the cards. Zaid, meanwhile, had refuted any such possibility and denied all his wedding stories with his rumoured girlfriend.

Speaking about their "so-called" wedding details, the same report by ETimes suggested that Gauahar's sister Nigaar and other siblings will be flying down to India next month for the wedding. It would be a two-day affair and ceremonies will take place in Mumbai. So, let's wait and watch if Gauahar turns to be the most stunning bride of 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).