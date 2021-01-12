FIR fame Kavita Kaushik churned headlines after making a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14. She was among the strongest contestants on the controversial show and her decision to walk out shocked one and all. It was post her huge tiff with Rubina Dilaik that Chandramukhi Chautala of TV made the decision to quit BB 14. Her massive argument with Rubina went personal and many revelations were made on national television. Since then, Kavita has stayed away from media and their puzzling questions. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's Husband Calls Abhinav Shukla An Alcoholic, Claims That She Has Called Cops On Him More than Once.

Now, Kaushik has answered a few fans query regarding her exit from the show. In one of her tweets, she mentioned how she will always leave the house filled with hatred and misunderstandings. Also, as we all know if a contestant makes a voluntary exit from BB, the person has to pay a penalty sum of Rs 2 crore. And when a fan asked her if she paid the hefty sum, Kavita replied in quite a fun way. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Makes A Voluntary Exit From The Reality Show, Courtesy Rubina Dilaik (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Mai Nafrat aur misunderstanding ka ghar hamesha quit hi karungi chahe kitna bhi nuksaan ho, muh todna mushkil baat nahi hoti but cheezon ko waqt aur karma ke hawaale karna hi sahi raah hai 😇🙏 https://t.co/geJok0c4yo — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 12, 2021

Oh, We See!

Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dost😇❤, baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai 😉 i was desperate to get out and not stay in , everyone can't understand this 🙏 https://t.co/dlDyTzw8kN — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 12, 2021

Okay Then!

The Hefty Question!

Yes, we know that the ex Bigg Boss 14 contestant said nothing but simply wrote, “Shhhhh.” But at times, all you need to do is read between the lines and that's what is the moral of the story here. Having said that, we really want to see Kavita sign a new project soon and wow the audience once again. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 07:52 PM IST.