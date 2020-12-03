Bigg Boss 14 contestants Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik's showdown right before the former staged a walkout from the show, saw Kavita threaten Rubina Dilaik that she will divulge some secrets about Abhinav Shukla. Rubina being the sherni, the lady challenged Kavita to say whatever she wants to say. However, Kavita did no such thing ad walked out o the house. Bigg Boss 14 December 02 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Has A Breakdown, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik's Showdown Leads To the Latter Walking Out of BB14 - 6 Highlights Of BB14.

However, Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas has now revealed what his wife did not on the show. Taking to Twitter, Ronnit revealed that Abhinav Shukla has an alcohol problem and that he has texted Kavita in an inebriated state more than once, which has prompted KK to call cops more than once. Bigg Boss 14 December 03 Synopsis: Rubina Dilaik Comes In Form, Takes Panga With All Housemates.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

He also revealed how Abhinav begged them to give their house to shoot for some short film.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kavita and Rubina were earlier great friends in the house but their equation changed once Kavita re-entered the house. She grew close to Nikki Tamboli and differences between herself and Rubina - Abhinav began to grow with each passing day.

