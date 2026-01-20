The digital spin-off of India’s most popular reality franchise, Bigg Boss OTT, is reportedly being discontinued. After three successful seasons on streaming platforms, the latest industry buzz suggests that the makers may not bring the show back for another instalment. This potential shift comes at a time when the franchise is looking to consolidate its audience and refocus on its primary televised version. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna Declared Winner With INR 50 Lakh Prize Money, Salman Khan Breaks Down in Tears While Paying Tribute to Dharmendra.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Scrapped?

Speculation about the show's future intensified recently after X (formerly Twitter) page BBTak shared a post indicating that the OTT version has been "scrapped." According to these reports, the production house and streaming partners are considering moving away from the biannual cycle of the show.

The decision is reportedly driven by a desire to avoid audience fatigue. With the digital season typically airing just months before the main television season, producers believe that constant exposure might be diluting the brand’s impact.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Scrapped Indefinitely?

🚨 Bigg Boss OTT Hindi has been scrapped indefinitely. The last season, BB OTT 3, was won by Sana Makbul. Earlier, Divya Agarwal won Season 1, followed by Elvish Yadav winning Season 2. Makers have now decided to run only one Bigg Boss show in Hindi, which audiences can watch… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 20, 2026

Shift in Franchise Strategy

The primary reason cited for this possible cancellation is the overlap between the digital and televised formats. Industry insiders suggest that by removing the OTT version, the network can build greater anticipation for the main Bigg Boss season hosted by Salman Khan.

Running two separate editions of the same high-intensity reality show within a single year has led to concerns over content quality and viewer burnout. There are indications that the makers want to devote all creative and financial resources to making the upcoming televised season the biggest in the show's history.

While news portals have picked up on this claim, neither the production company, Endemol Shine India, nor the official streaming partners have released a formal statement confirming the end of the OTT brand.

More About ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Bigg Boss OTT was launched in 2021 as a shorter, more unfiltered version of the reality show for digital audiences. It was hosted by Karan Johar in its first season, followed by Salman Khan in the second, and most recently by Anil Kapoor in Season 3. Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Sikandar’ Failure: Actress Reveals Script of Salman Khan-Starrer Was Changed During Filming (Watch Video).

Despite the show’s popularity on digital platforms, the televised version remains the flagship property of the franchise. If the OTT version is indeed cancelled, it would mark a significant change in how the reality giant operates, moving back to a single, high-stakes season once a year.

